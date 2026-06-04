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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On June 4

Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .263 BA, .344 OBP and .457 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 29 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (7-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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