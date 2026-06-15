Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Angels On June 15
Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Monday, June 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .324 OBP and .405 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 30 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.