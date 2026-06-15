Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Angels On June 15

Arenado is hitting for a .243 BA, .324 OBP and .405 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 30 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

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