Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Twins On July 30

Cameron is 5-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.