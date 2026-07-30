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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Twins On July 30

Noah Cameron will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Cameron has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cameron is 5-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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