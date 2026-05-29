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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On May 29

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will take on the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .274 BA, .430 OBP and .462 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 20.7% walk rate. His OPS is .892, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs (12th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Yankees are sending Carlos Rodon (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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