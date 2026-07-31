Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Tigers On July 31

Kurtz is hitting for a .257 BA, .397 OBP and .486 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 69 runs (11th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Tigers have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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