Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Tigers On Aug. 2

Kurtz is hitting for a .256 BA, .396 OBP and .483 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

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