Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 1

Kurtz is hitting for a .256 BA, .396 OBP and .483 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (5-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 22nd of the season.

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