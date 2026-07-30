Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Red Sox On July 30

Kurtz is hitting for a .260 BA, .399 OBP and .491 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 426 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 69 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 12-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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