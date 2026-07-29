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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Red Sox On July 29

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .260 BA, .398 OBP and .491 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 69 runs (9th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Patrick Sandoval (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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