Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Red Sox On July 28

Kurtz is hitting for a .263 BA, .401 OBP and .497 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 69 runs (9th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (6-3 with a 2.58 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.

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