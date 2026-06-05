Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Astros On June 5

Kurtz is hitting for a .284 BA, .437 OBP and .500 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Peter Lambert (4-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.

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