Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On June 21

Kurtz is hitting for a .287 BA, .437 OBP and .545 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .982, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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