Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Face Reds On July 26

Velazquez is hitting for a .215 BA, .297 OBP and .446 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 10 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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