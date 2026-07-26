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Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals

Nelson Velazquez

St. Louis Cardinals • #38 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Face Reds On July 26

Nelson Velazquez and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .215 BA, .297 OBP and .446 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 10 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

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