Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 29

Velazquez is hitting for a .214 BA, .291 OBP and .429 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (6-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.

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