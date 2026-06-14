FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Red Sox On June 14

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News