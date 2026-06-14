Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Red Sox On June 14

Eovaldi is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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