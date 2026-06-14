Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Red Sox On June 14
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Eovaldi is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.