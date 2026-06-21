Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Padres On June 21
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Eovaldi is 6-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.