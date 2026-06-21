Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Padres On June 21

Eovaldi is 6-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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