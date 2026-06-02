Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Cardinals On June 2

Eovaldi is 5-6 with a 3.93 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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