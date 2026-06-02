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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Cardinals On June 2

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +7500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 5-6 with a 3.93 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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