FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On July 31

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, July 31 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -160 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 10-8 with a 4.05 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News