Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On July 31

Eovaldi is 10-8 with a 4.05 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.