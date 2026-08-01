Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Astros On Aug. 1

Eovaldi is 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.