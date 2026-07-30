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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 30

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will take on the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Murakami has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .380 OBP and .547 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 57 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (4-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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