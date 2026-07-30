Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 30

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .380 OBP and .547 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 57 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (4-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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