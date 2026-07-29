Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Yankees On July 29

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .380 OBP and .540 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .920 and he has scored 54 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (10-6) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.07 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.