Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Yankees On July 28

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .382 OBP and .541 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .922 and he has scored 54 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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