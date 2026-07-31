Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Rays On July 31

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .381 OBP and .543 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .923 and he has scored 57 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (10-2) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.

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