Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Rays On Aug. 2

Murakami is hitting for a .244 BA, .380 OBP and .549 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored 59 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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