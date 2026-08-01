Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Rays On Aug. 1

Murakami is hitting for a .244 BA, .382 OBP and .553 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .935 and he has scored 59 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (9-5) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

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