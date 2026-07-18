Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Blue Jays On July 18

Murakami is hitting for a .233 BA, .371 OBP and .535 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .906 and he has scored 46 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (0-1 with a 7.64 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.

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