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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Face Mariners On June 1

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, June 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Melendez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .211 BA, .322 OBP and .395 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored nine runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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