MJ Melendez And Mets Face Mariners On June 1

Melendez is hitting for a .211 BA, .322 OBP and .395 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored nine runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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