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Mitch Spence
Kansas City Royals

Mitch Spence

Kansas City Royals • #54 RP

Mitch Spence And Royals Face Nationals On June 15

Mitch Spence will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Spence has +120 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Spence is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitch Spence

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