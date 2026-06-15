Mitch Spence And Royals Face Nationals On June 15

Spence is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.