Mitch Spence And Royals Face Nationals On June 15
Mitch Spence will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Spence has +120 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Spence is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.