Mitch Keller And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 2

Keller is 6-7 with a 4.83 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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