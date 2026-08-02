FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 2

Mitch Keller will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Keller has -130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Keller is 6-7 with a 4.83 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitch Keller

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News