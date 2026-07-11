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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Yankees On July 11

Miles Mikolas will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mikolas has -111 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mikolas is 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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