Miles Mikolas And Nationals Take On Yankees On July 11

Mikolas is 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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