Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Mariners On June 14
Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Mikolas is 1-5 with a 5.90 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.