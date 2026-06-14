Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Mariners On June 14

Mikolas is 1-5 with a 5.90 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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