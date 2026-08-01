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Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals

Miles Mikolas

Washington Nationals • #36 SP

Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Braves On Aug. 1

Miles Mikolas will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Mikolas has +100 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mikolas is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Mikolas

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