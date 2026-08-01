Miles Mikolas And Nationals Face Braves On Aug. 1

Mikolas is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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