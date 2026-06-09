Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Take On White Sox On June 9

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .235 BA, .326 OBP and .358 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 26 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Erick Fedde (1-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.94 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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