Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face White Sox On June 11
Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Yastrzemski is hitting for a .234 BA, .321 OBP and .351 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 26 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.