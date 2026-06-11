Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face White Sox On June 11

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .234 BA, .321 OBP and .351 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 26 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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