Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play White Sox On June 10

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .234 BA, .323 OBP and .353 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 26 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the White Sox.

Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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