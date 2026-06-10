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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play White Sox On June 10

Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .234 BA, .323 OBP and .353 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 26 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the White Sox.

Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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