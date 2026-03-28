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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Royals On March 28

Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Yastrzemski had a .233 BA, .333 OBP and .403 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .735 and he scored 68 runs. In 558 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 46 runs.

Michael Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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