Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Royals On March 28

Yastrzemski had a .233 BA, .333 OBP and .403 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .735 and he scored 68 runs. In 558 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 46 runs.

Michael Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

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