Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On July 30

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .224 BA, .312 OBP and .350 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 34 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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