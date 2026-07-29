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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Mets On July 29

Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .226 BA, .315 OBP and .354 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 34 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Christian Scott (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.13 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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