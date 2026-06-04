Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Blue Jays On June 4

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .248 BA, .327 OBP and .379 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 25 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Mason Fluharty (3-0) to make his third start of the season.

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