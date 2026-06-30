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Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres

Miguel Andujar

San Diego Padres • #41 LF

Miguel Andujar And Padres Face Cubs On June 30

Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Andujar has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Andujar is hitting for a .259 BA, .300 OBP and .420 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 19 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Matthew Boyd (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miguel Andujar

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