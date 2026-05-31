Michael Wacha And Royals Face Rangers On May 31
Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Wacha has -162 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Wacha is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.