Michael Wacha And Royals Face Rangers On May 31

Wacha is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.