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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On June 11

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Wacha has -120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Wacha is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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