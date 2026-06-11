Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On June 11

Wacha is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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