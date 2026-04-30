Michael Wacha And Royals Play Athletics On April 30
Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 3:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Wacha is 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.