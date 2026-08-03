Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Yankees On Aug. 3

McGreevy is 4-9 with a 3.57 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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