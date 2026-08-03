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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Yankees On Aug. 3

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. McGreevy has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 4-9 with a 3.57 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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