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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 28

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:45 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 4-8 with a 3.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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