Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 28

McGreevy is 4-8 with a 3.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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