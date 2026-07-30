Michael Massey And Royals Play Twins On July 30

Massey is hitting for a .270 BA, .307 OBP and .431 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 36 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (7-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.