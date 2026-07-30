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Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals

Michael Massey

Kansas City Royals • #19 2B

Michael Massey And Royals Play Twins On July 30

Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Massey has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Massey is hitting for a .270 BA, .307 OBP and .431 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 36 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (7-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Massey

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