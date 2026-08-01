Michael Massey And Royals Play Rockies On Aug. 1

Massey is hitting for a .262 BA, .298 OBP and .418 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 36 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.