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Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals

Michael Massey

Kansas City Royals • #19 2B

Michael Massey And Royals Face Reds On June 1

Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Massey has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Massey is hitting for a .234 BA, .261 OBP and .423 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.

Lyon Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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