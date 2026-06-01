Michael Massey And Royals Face Reds On June 1

Massey is hitting for a .234 BA, .261 OBP and .423 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.

Lyon Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

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