Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 3

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.54 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.