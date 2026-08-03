Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 3
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays at Coors Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.54 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.