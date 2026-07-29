Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Padres On July 29

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.54 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.