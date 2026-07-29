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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Padres On July 29

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.54 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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